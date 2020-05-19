Prince William and Kate Middleton got on all the radio stations in the UK along with several other British celebrities and personalities to send out a heartfelt message marking the beginning of Mental Health Awareness week. The Cambridges continue to work towards their beloved cause amid the pandemic.

On Monday morning, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge broadcast a pre-recorded one-minute message on all radio stations. Apart from the royals, the listeners heard the voices of Dua Lipa, David Tennant, and many other celebrities stressing the importance of good mental health during the coronavirus outbreak that continues to impact major countries in the world.

"We're all connected. And sometimes just talking about how you're feeling can make a big difference. So right now, let's join together across the UK and reach out to someone," Prince William says in the message encouraging people to talk about their mental health issues.

"If you're struggling, it's important to talk about it. Or if someone you know is acting differently, it's okay to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message," Kate Middleton continues.

The initiative is called Mental Health Minute in support with Heads Together and Radiocentre UK. The message was also posted on social media as pre-recorded by the celebs and the royals through a Zoom call. Joining the members of the British royal family and the television personalities were boxer Anthony Joshua and England soccer star Harry Kane. The message is believed to have reached out to more than 20 million people through every UK radio station.

Mental Health Awareness Week is being hosted by the Mental Health Foundation in the UK from May 18 to May 24. The theme for this year is kindness, which was thoughtfully chosen to suit the need in the times of COVID-19 when everyone is forced to practice social distancing and self-isolation. It was for the third consecutive year the charitable organisation teamed up with Radiocentre to reach out to millions of people through every radio station in the UK and send out a collective message by mental health advocates, ambassadors, volunteers and partners of the organisation, royals and other Britons.