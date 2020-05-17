Prince William will be seen discussing a cause close to his heart in a BBC program later this month. The 37-year-old British prince is known to shine the light on mental health and to take this forward, he will talk about it in a BBC One documentary titled, "Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health" that will air on Thursday, May 28, at 20:05 PM.

"You can't be ashamed of your mental health, you've got to be able to look it in the eye," Prince William said opening up about the importance of mental health. The trailer of the new documentary sees the Duke of Cambridge discuss the stigma and shame men feel when facing mental health struggles.

In the clip, William, talks with athletes about their struggles with mental health, both in-person and via video chat. "It's notoriously what men do, just say yeah, I'm fine," one player says to the prince. "It's about feeling confident enough to say things aren't great. It's OK to not be OK," says William.

The documentary is part of the royal's Heads Up initiative that will bring to the fore stories of men who have been affected by mental health. All this as William discusses the issue with fans and footballers. Heads Up is a part of the Heads Together campaign started by William along with wife Kate Middleton and brother Prince Harry. The royal launched a short PSA as part of the initiative, earlier this year.

"The Duke of Cambridge has spent the past year campaigning to change attitudes to mental health in Britain. Spurred on by the fact that suicide is the biggest killer of young men in this country, he wants to use football as a way to get men talking and to break the taboo that surrounds mental health. As a real fan of the sport, William has seen the way men express their feelings at football games. Now he wants to help men show the same passion and openness away from the game," according to BBC One.

The 59-minute film features former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, former Premier League footballer Marvin Sordell, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and a group of bereaved fathers who reveal how they use their local football team as a support network and safe space to talk. Through its honest and touching portrayal, the film conveys William's "passion to change the conversation around mental health in Britain."