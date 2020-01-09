Holidays are over and the royals are getting back to work. Prince William and Kate Middleton have finally revealed their first joint engagements of the year 2020. As per the announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be travelling to Bradford as they return to their royal duties.

Just a day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their first public appearance of the New Year, Kensington Palace made the big announcement and revealed that Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be visiting a number of projects which support the community in Bradford.

According to Daily Mail, starting their travel on Wednesday, January 15, royal parents will be first visiting City Hall in Bradford's Centenary Square. There, they will be meeting youngsters from the community and learn more about their life in Bradford. This will be followed by their meeting with representatives of local employers and businesses that are involved in providing employment to the population of young people. Before their departure, the Cambridges will interact with the public outside City Hall.

Other engagements in Bradford will include the Duke and Duchess visiting Bradford's Khidmat Centres that support society's most vulnerable members. Furthermore, they will participate in a session that brings together groups supported by Better Start Bradford. The group is committed to providing projects for pregnant women and families with babies and children under the age of four.

The itinerary also includes their meeting with families that belong to the "Older Yet Wiser" project. Also, they will become a part of the workshop being organised by Near Neighbours, a charity that brings together communities that are religiously and ethnically diverse.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, will host a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit on Monday 20th January #InvestInAfrica ðŸŒ pic.twitter.com/dEiQCULQkd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2020

Another important royal commitment will see the future King and Queen-in-standing stepping in the role of Queen Elizabeth II. The couple will be hosting a reception on behalf of the queen celebrating the UK-Africa Investment Summit. The reception will be held in Buckingham Palace on Monday, January 20.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to Bradford on Wednesday 15th January to visit a number of projects which support the community and promote cohesion within it, in one of the UK's most diverse cities #RoyalVisitBradford pic.twitter.com/Dc5JTG48Ns — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2020

The royal family will be inviting several Heads of State and Governments from African countries. They will be joined by delegates from the UK and African businesses. The Summit celebrates the UK and Africa's relationship and highlights investment opportunities in the continent. It will also strengthen the UK's promise to support economic development in the continent.

The announcement comes days after Prince William and Kate Middleton return from Sandringham estate after celebrating Christmas with the queen and the rest of the royal family.