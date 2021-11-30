Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be celebrating Christmas with their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the British royal family at Sandringham this year. Before heading there with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, the royal children will be visiting their maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Carole, who owns a party bag business "Party Pieces," is planning to welcome her grandchildren with a special treat this holiday season. The businesswoman is decorating her home with Scandinavian-style festive gnomes to bring some seasonal joy into the lives of three young royals. Apart from George, Charlotte, and Louis, Carole has two other grandchildren, Arthur, 4, and Grace, 8 months, the children of her younger daughter Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews. They are also expected to be joining the Christmas festivities.

Read more Prince William lucky to have a 'second mum' in mother-in-law Carole Middleton

The 66-year-old took to the Instagram page of her business to reveal that she will be hiding the gnomes around her house and wait for the children to find them. She wrote alongside an image of two Christmas-themed gnomes, "I'm going to need a few of these cheeky chaps this December, to hide around the house and make my grandchildren laugh. As much as I love immaculate decorations, we can't be too serious at Christmas!"

Gnomes, known as "Tomte" in Sweden and "Nisser" in Norway, are ancient figures in traditional Scandinavian folklore and are believed to bring good fortune to a family home. Apart from the small, bearded figures, Carole will also be filling her home with numerous Christmas trees.

She had previously revealed that she likes to put as many trees as she can into her family manor house in Bucklebury, west Berkshire, including one in each of her grandchildren's rooms so that they can decorate it themselves. As she was unable to celebrate the holiday with her grandchildren last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so she had asked them by video call to tell her which decoration should go where. She also selects small stocking fillers to keep her grandchildren occupied from the moment they arrive.