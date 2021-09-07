Prince William and Kate Middleton's "The Royal Foundation" has announced that going forward, it will place "particular focus" on increasing diversity, months after reports that Queen Elizabeth II is planning to launch a "diversity drive" in the palace to battle the racism claims stemming from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's accusations.

The Royal Foundation, the primary philanthropic and charitable vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said in its Trustees and Auditor's report for 2020 that targets for diversity and equality "have not previously been set" but going forward they will be "considered, monitored and reported on."

"The Royal Foundation remains committed to equality and diversity and to ensuring a positive, safe and respectful environment which promotes the wellbeing and dignity of its employees, applicants, partners, suppliers and those whose interests it represents. It aims to promote equality of opportunity and diversity and to tackle any forms of discrimination, harassment or bullying within its working environment," the report read.

It noted that the staff of the charity will also undertake training on diversity, inclusion, and unconscious bias. "In addition to this long-standing approach, the Foundation also has been working since early 2020 to place its approach to diversity – as an employer, partner, and designer of charitable initiatives - at the centre of its overall strategy," the report said, adding that the Board has "reviewed its commitment to addressing equality, diversity and inclusion."

The report also claimed that diversity is a factor "that is always considered" in the recruitment of trustees, but improving this across the charity "has been a particular focus."

Sources had told Mail on Sunday in March that the Queen is planning to appoint a "diversity tsar" in Buckingham Palace in an attempt to modernise the monarchy and to make a statement that "more needs to be done" across the households. Clarence House, the household of the heir apparent Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla, as well as Kensington Palace, the residence of Prince William and Kate Middleton, were expected to take part in a "listen and learn" exercise as part of the diversity drive.

"The work to do this has been underway for some time now and comes with the full support of the family. Lots of measures are being considered. Certainly, the idea of someone to spearhead this work and look at diversity/inclusion across the three households is something that has to be considered," the royal source had said.