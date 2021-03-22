Unseen clips from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey could soon air in Britain on ITV, according to a recent report.

The tell-all was initially supposed to be 90-minutes long, but the final footage was 2 hours long and aired into two parts. As per a report in the Sunday People, this has still left more than 90 minutes of unused footage, which ITV wants to broadcast.

"There is a lot of interest in showing the interview in full. The original programme was the biggest show of the year so far in the UK and was bought by firms around the world. Showing more of it would be a guaranteed ratings winner," an industry source told the outlet.

Read more Queen in 'constant crisis meetings' while Prince Philip was 'protected' from Harry and Meghan interview

Buckingham Palace, which is battling accusations of racism after the interview, is reportedly concerned that the unseen footage could feature more such damaging claims.

Meanwhile, sources told Mail on Sunday that Queen Elizabeth II is planning to launch a "diversity drive" in the palace to battle the racism claims. The monarch will also reportedly appoint a "diversity tsar" in an attempt to modernise the monarchy and to make a statement that "more needs to be done" across the households. Clarence House, the household of the heir apparent Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla, as well as Kensington Palace, the residence of Prince William and Kate Middleton will take part in a "listen and learn" exercise in the next few weeks.

"Diversity is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the Royal Households. We have the policies, the procedures and programmes in place but we haven't seen the progress we would like and more needs to be done, we can always improve," a royal source told the outlet.

"The work to do this has been underway for some time now and comes with the full support of the family. Lots of measures are being considered. Certainly, the idea of someone to spearhead this work and look at diversity/inclusion across the three households is something that has to be considered," the insider added.