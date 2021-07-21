On Monday, Prince Harry announced his memoir to be published by Penguin Random House next year. Now, his brother Prince William shared some book news of his own.

According to Harpers Bazaar, the Duke of Cambridge is part of the writing team behind the book "Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet." He has been tasked to pen its exclusive introduction. Others involved in the project include former World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) executive director Colin Butfield, and science writer and award-winning filmmaker Jonnie Hughes ("David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet").

Meanwhile, Sir David Attenborough will write the foreword along with singer Shakira Mebarak, book author Christiana Figueres ("The Future We Choose: The Stubborn Optimist's Guide to the Climate Crisis"), and former astronaut Naoko Yamazaki. Environmental activist and geographer Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim will also contribute.

"Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet" is said to define the "Earthshot Prize" annual award program launched by Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton in 2020. The award recognises individuals who have achieved at least one of the program's goals: Protect and restore nature, Clean our air, Revive our oceans, Build a waste-free world, and Fix our climate. The program follows a simple concept, which is "Urgency + Optimism = Action."

"'As Prince William, founder of The Earthshot Prize, said, 'The Earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet, or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate, and problem-solve. People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests – a decade of action to repair the Earth,'" reads a statement about the book from its official publisher John Murray Press.

We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming publication of Earthshot: How To Save Our Planet, the definitive book of The Earthshot Prize.



Published by @johnmurrays, the book is available to pre-order now.https://t.co/buREiIwTDu pic.twitter.com/TOp5q7zBuO — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) July 20, 2021

"Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet" is available for pre-order and will hit bookstands in the U.K. and Europe on Sept. 30 and in North America on Oct. 5. A five-part BBC series will also be released for the book.

News on Prince William's involvement with the book comes after Prince Harry announced that he is working on his memoir, which is scheduled for publication later in 2022.