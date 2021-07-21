Prince Harry has been met with criticism following the announcement of his memoir, which he said will tell a "firsthand account" of his life "that's accurate and wholly truthful." While netizens shudder at the prospect that it could contain another explosive tell-all about the Royal Family, others criticised the wealthy duke for trying to profit from his family.

A source told ET that the 36-year old will not directly benefit from the book amid reports that he will get $20 million from it. Instead, he plans to donate the proceeds to charity. There is no mention of which charity has been chosen as the beneficiary, but the insider added that the terms for the worldwide agreement were not made public.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told the publication that he has already discussed his memoir with members of the Royal Family, amid reports they were completely blindsided by it. He had a private conversation with them about it, but he is not expected to get permission from the palace to do the book.

Read more Prince Harry to give 'firsthand account' of his life in new memoir due next year

The Duke of Sussex made his intention known to share his life story with the public, in an announcement released on Monday. Likewise, Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, has expressed excitement to work with the royal in his memoir.

"All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry's literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years," he said in a statement.

Explaining the reason for their excitement to publish his "honest and moving story," Dohle added, "Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognised for his courage and openness."

Prince Harry has reportedly yet to turn in his manuscript for the tentative publication scheduled late in 2022. An audiobook edition will also be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio. Speculations have it that the contents in his memoir will include revelations regarding his rift with Prince William and him namedropping the Royal Family member who questioned Archie's skin colour.