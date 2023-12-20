Prince William was caught on camera laughing to the point of tears at comedian Tom Allen's jokes during the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 29.

The 41-year-old had a giggle fit when the comedian delivered a joke about the "I'm Not A Robot" buttons that websites put users through, including attempting to decipher sloppy handwriting.

"You know robots can't read cursive script," the comedian said dramatically and continued: "Oh, I promise I'm not a robot. Please give me one last chance. Okay, one last chance. Click on the box that says, 'I'm not a robot.'"

Allen also talks about websites that have pop up chats where users can input questions and get answers right away. He said: "The first thing that happens is a pop up comes up. It's this woman called Geraldine, she's got a sharp blonde bob and a headset on. She goes, 'Hi, how can I help you.' Geraldine is a bloody robot!"

His jokes had Prince William in hysterics and he was caught on camera covering his mouth and slapping his leg. He was laughing and crying at the same time. He was seen wiping away his tears while his wife, Kate Middleton who was seated beside him, was also seen laughing at Allen's jokes.

The video came from a broadcast of the 2023 Royal Variety Performance aired in the U.K. on Sunday night, December 17. User @walesvideos on Instagram shared the clip and other videos have also emerged on X.

Prince William had the best time at the Royal Variety Performance!



pic.twitter.com/4SILCe1gNC — Prince & Princess of Wales 𝕏 (@TribesBritannia) December 17, 2023

Users shared that they enjoyed watching Prince William laughing and having a good time at the show. One wrote: "Great to see Prince William letting his hair down, so to speak! Who was that performing on stage? A brilliant reaction."

Another commented: "And that makes me happy!" while a third added: "Love to see him so happy and having a good time. Obviously has a good sense of humour." A fourth chimed in: "I just love this!! Looks like a fun & funny night."

Oh my goodness, I love this — Who (@Tweeter03131293) December 17, 2023

Cher headlined the Royal Variety Performance and it also featured performances from Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, British singer Paloma Faith, and Chinese pianist Lang Lang. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden made their debut at the event during their three-day visit to the U.K.

But the Prince and Princess of Wales had an awkward start to the show when they arrived at the venue. They were asked by reporters about Omid Scobie's new book "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival" and about Piers Morgan's revelation about the book.

Reporters yelled: "Your Royal Highness, have you got a comment about Omid Scobie's book?" and "Did you watch the Piers Morgan show last night, Your Royal Highnesses?"

However, they ignored the questions and proceeded to walk inside the venue. They momentarily held hands before Prince William put a hand on his wife's back as they walked the red carpet.

The royal author's book came out a day before the Royal Variety Performance on November 28. Meanwhile, Morgan announced during his "Uncensored" show that Kate Middleton and King Charles III were the senior royals who allegedly raised concerns about Prince Archie's skin colour before he was born.

The original version of Scobie's book did not include their names but the Dutch copy accidentally mentioned their names which he credited to "translation error". Over at X, one user commented on how Prince William and Kate Middleton did not let the controversy affect them when they attended the Royal Variety Performance. The user wrote: "It was on the night the names were released so glad to see they didn't let it affect them."