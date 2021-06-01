Royal experts believe that Prince William is completely comfortable in his role as the future King of England and doesn't feel "trapped" as was claimed by his younger brother Prince Harry. Instead, he is preparing for his future duties by watching his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal author Penny Junor, who has also written "Prince William: The Man Who Will Be King," said about the Duke in a recent conversation with The Sun: "I think he absolutely gets what his destiny is and he is embracing it. He is modelling himself on his grandmother the Queen."

Junor added that Prince Harry was "absolutely wrong" when he made claims regarding how his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles feel about the British monarchy. In his and his wife Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March this year, the Duke of Sussex had said: "I myself was trapped. I didn't see a way out. I was trapped but I didn't know I was trapped. Trapped within the system, like the rest of my family are. My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave."

Harry was referring to the line of succession to the British throne, where he is in the sixth position, while his brother is second, and their father Charles is the heir apparent. While Harry, who was in the third position until his brother became a father, is highly unlikely to ever take the throne, Charles and William are direct heirs of the Queen. Prince William's first son, Prince George, is next in line after him and a direct heir, while his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

A royal source told the outlet that Harry's continuous criticism of the royal family and the monarchy has only helped William in coming out of his shell. The royal, who was often perceived as cautious, displayed a different side of him when he lambasted the BBC and Martin Bashir after an inquiry into his late mother Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview concluded that the journalist used unethical ways to gain access to her.

"The pandemic, coupled with what Harry is doing, has actually given William a renewed sense of purpose. He can now really see the difference between being a celebrity and leading a life of proper public service. In times of crisis the royals provide the public with reassurance, which isn't something celebrities can do," the insider explained.