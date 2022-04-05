Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be moving their family to Windsor amid worries that Prince Andrew is using his closeness to Queen Elizabeth II to return to public life.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge currently shuffle their time between their Norfolk home and Kensington Palace in London. However, they are said to be eyeing a move to the countryside and looking into private homes in Windsor.

They have reportedly opted out of Fort Belvedere, the former home of King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson. Instead, they are narrowing their choices between Adelaide Cottage and Frogmore Cottage, where they often take their children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

Insiders claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are interested in the 31-bedroom Royal Lodge, where Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson currently reside. But the Duke of York refuses to budge especially since he leased it for 75 years.

A source claimed the couple is in a hurry to relocate because Prince Andrew is said to be spending more time with Queen Elizabeth II. There are concerns that his presence around his mother could potentially be damaging given the scandal he was recently involved in.

"The need to move to Windsor is growing more and more. Andrew spends a lot of time with the Queen. He lives next door and is always there for her," the insider told The Sun, and claimed that the "family were glad Andrew was always on hand" to help the Queen during the Covid lockdown.

Yet, the 62-year old shocked the public when he escorted his mother to Prince Philip's memorial on March 29. It is said that he is "using his closeness to the Queen as a springboard back into public life."

"There is not a man, woman, or child who would not say he had every right to be at Philip's thanksgiving. But the family have been adamant there's no way back," the source claimed.

Queen Elizabeth II stripped Prince Andrew of his royal patronages and military titles in January. It is said that Prince William and Kate Middleton were among those who agreed to this course of action.