"Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace," US cable channel Lifetime's third installment of fictionalised movies based on the royal couple, continues to shock viewers with its interpretation of the real-life drama surrounding their exit as senior royals.

Though Prince Harry remains firm that he has a lot of "love" for his elder brother Prince William despite their differences, the royal siblings are shown to be anything but friendly in their fictionalised versions. The TV film has rather portrayed the Duke of Cambridge as a villain, with a scene showing him to be clashing with Harry over the alleged racist treatment of Meghan Markle, and lack of support provided to her in her struggles with her mental health and bad press, reports New York Post.

Read more Meghan Markle shown dying like Princess Diana in 'Escaping the Palace;' royal fans enraged

William, played by Jordan Whalen in the film, is heard telling his younger brother during the argument, "What causes problems isn't color — it's culture. Meghan is an American. She acts more like a celebrity than a royal."

In response, actor Jordan Dean who plays Prince Harry retorts, "You need to bloody well make a statement with me decrying racism. As future king, you need to push on this horrific bullying."

The future King then says, "For the last time, I agree diversity in the family is a good thing."

The second-in-line to the British throne is seen fighting with his younger brother on several other occasions, from expressing his disappointment at the Sussexes for choosing a non-royal name for their son Archie, to visiting the baby without his own children. The fictional Harry also bears jealousy towards his brother, saying at one point, "He's the king of the castle and I'm the dirty rascal."

The film has drawn major inspiration from several revelations made by Harry and Meghan in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. One of the scenes shows Harry arguing with his father, Prince Charles, after the latter refuses to see him to discuss his and Meghan's exit as working royals.

While William and Charles do not come off well in the movie, Kate Middleton is painted as the peacemaker. The biggest champion of the Sussexes is shown to be Queen Elizabeth II.