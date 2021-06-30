Prince William and Prince Harry, who have been feuding for quite a while now, will talk to each other in private after unveiling their mother Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace on July 1 in a possible sign of reconciliation.

Sources claimed to The Daily Telegraph that the warring brothers are planning to have a "private meeting" after the "informal" and "beautiful" memorial for their mother on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Meanwhile, royal historian Robert Lacey claimed that Harry is eager to resolve his feud with his elder brother and the rest of his family, and is also ready to admit that he made mistakes of "sheer temper." However, he is the only one who is willing to take accountability as his wife Meghan Markle is not ready to budge and his brother William is also not willing to make any compromise on his end.

Read more Psychic says Prince Harry will reconcile with William, live in UK 2 years from now

Speaking to Newsweek, the royal expert said, "On one side we've got William who doesn't seem prepared to concede anything and on the other side friends have told me that Harry wouldn't mind reconciling and then it's Meghan who is sticking to her guns on this issue."

"It should surely be possible for both sides to say the past is in the past. It's very regrettable that Meghan doesn't withdraw just a little. Why can't she say it was the pressure? 'I was getting used to this incredibly complicated system, I was just pregnant, I couldn't sleep....Perhaps in retrospect I went over the top about it,'" Lacey added.

The author, who claims in his book "Battle of Brothers" that Harry and William's feud started because of complaints of Meghan bullying Kensington Palace staff whom they shared, added that there is a way of "moving forward" since such an issue is unlikely to occur again.

"It's not as if Meghan's employing any royal staff anymore, she's living in a different country. It's not a live issue so it would be good, it seems to me, if she could find a way of putting it to bed,'" he explained.