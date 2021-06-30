Psychic Deborah Davies from Wilmslow, Cheshire, shared her predictions for the British Royal Family for the next two years. She said Prince Harry will eventually return to his family after he fixes his relationship with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's FEMAIL issue, the mother-of-three claimed that the Duke of Sussex is still in the "honeymoon period at the moment" in his marriage with Meghan Markle. But, he will reportedly eventually realise that London is his home and will return to "live there in the future" close to his family.

Davies, who also stars in "Real Housewives of Cheshire," added that Harry's wife may not be very supportive of his decision. She hinted at problems in their marriage because Meghan Markle "will not encourage him to build strong relationships with his family."

"That is going to be something that puts a cavern between them," she said.

As for the Duke of Sussex's relationship with his brother, Davies said they will eventually reconcile. She "can see that Prince Harry will restore his relationship with Prince William and Kate in particular." But she feels that the "issues he has with Prince Charles will never fully be repaired." Davies added that despite her husband restoring relationships, the Duchess of Sussex "will continue to distance herself from all members of the Royal family."

Royal fans will have to wait to see if Davies' predictions on the British royal family come true. But she has so far proven herself to have good foresight. She predicted a royal death in 2021, and the public bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, who died on April 9 of old age in Windsor Castle.

Likewise, the 54-year old was right in saying there will be advancements in the treatment of Parkinson's disease and of Russia's interest in making clones.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit their roles as senior royals in March 2020 and relocated to America thereafter, with their son Archie. They now live in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California as a family of four. They recently welcomed their baby daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4.