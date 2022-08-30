Jennifer Lopez lambasted a guest whom she claimed "took advantage" and "sold" a clip of her serenading Ben Affleck at their second wedding in Georgia last weekend.

The "On the Floor" hitmaker penned in an Instagram comment, "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don't know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share."

Lopez added, "Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it's to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys."

The said video featured Jennifer Lopez singing to Ben Affleck, who was seated in a chair directly across for her, beaming and enjoying the performance. The "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker, at one point, held the mic out to the crowd to have them join in on the catchy refrain: "Can't get enough."

Most, if not all, fans can recall that Lopez and Affleck held their second wedding on August 20 with over 100 guests held at the "Gone Girl" actor's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia. The said ceremony followed their intimate Las Vegas nuptials in July.

Jay Shetty officiated Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second wedding, which took place on the back lawn under a white framework filled with white flowers while the courtyard was decorated with thousands of candles. Everyone was dressed in white at the main ceremony, while a typical Southern-style dinner was served on Friday as part of the three-day celebrations.

An unnamed informant told People that the wedding venue holds a special meaning to Lopez and Affleck. It said, "Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they were engaged [the] first time around. They have a special connection there, and his 50th birthday was last week, so it made sense to do it there and then."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started dating in July 2022 and got engaged in November of the same year. The "Gigli" stars called off their wedding in September 2003 and got reunited close to those decades later in 2021.