Prince William, who was reportedly instrumental in helping Queen Elizabeth II make the decision to exile her son Prince Andrew from royal life, recently refused to acknowledge a question about the disgraced royal.

The Duke of Cambridge was leaving the Foundling Museum at Brunswick Square Gardens in London on Wednesday when a journalist from Sky News tried to ask him a question about the Duke of York. "Your Royal Highness, could I just ask, do you support Prince Andrew?" the reporter asked.

William paused and leaned in, and pointed to his ear while saying to the reporter, "Sorry, I can't hear you." The reporter then repeated his question, saying, "Do you support Prince Andrew? Have you spoken to him recently?"

The future King simply smiled from behind his face mask while saying a few inaudible words, before he put his arm behind his wife Kate Middleton's back and proceeded to leave. At this point, a woman was heard saying, "We've got to move on now," while another said to the Duchess, "I'm so sorry."

Buckingham Palace had announced last week that Prince Andrew has been stripped of his honorary military titles and patronages and the right to use His Royal Highness title, and will be fighting the sex abuse case against him as a "private citizen." After the decision, Andrew's critics are demanding the palace to strip the Duke of York of his dukedom as well.

According to a report in Mail Online, nearly nine out of 10 residents of his dukedom also want his Duke honour to be revoked as he fights the sex abuse allegations. A poll conducted by York's daily newspaper "The Press" found that 88 percent of its readers want to see the title taken away from him.

Meanwhile, more than 900 people have signed a Change.org petition that is calling for Andrew's dukedom to be revoked on the grounds that he does not uphold the "Yorkshire values." It says that the royal has a "lack of morals, lack of humanity, lack of judgement, and a total lack of caring of others," and "having him associated with such a proud, fair and straight talking county is contradictory and embarrassing."