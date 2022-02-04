Prince William is said to be having qualms about reaching out to Prince Harry even after their father Prince Charles already made the first move to make peace.

Speaking on his YouTube vlog, royal commentator Neil Sean claimed that the Duke of Cambridge is hesitant to reconnect with his younger brother because he worries that he would only get a negative response. He said the Prince of Wales had asked his eldest son to speak to his sibling but the latter refused.

"Prince Charles has reached out to his eldest son and said 'well look you know I've tried perhaps you could now.'...What I've been told is that Prince William really feels that you know whatever he says, Prince Harry will take it as antagonistic. You know create an argument explode, that sort of stuff," Sean said. He pointed out that the Duke of Sussex is "very volatile" as seen through the way he has "treated certain members of the media."

Sean said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge find it sad that they have lost their once-close bond with Prince Harry. They used to attend charity events together and the trio would often be seen smiling and laughing during public engagements. During these times, the 37-year old usually has a smile or grin ready for the cameras.

Nowadays, he only scowls or barely cracks a smile when pictured with Meghan Markle. Some royal watchers claimed that the Duchess of Sussex changed him. Even former close friends of Prince Harry noticed this change in his personality.

"But for Prince William and for Catherine, it's very sad actually because they enjoyed a very good close relationship with Prince Harry even including him of course in their charitable events like Heads Together," Sean said.

It is said that and certainly for some time to come." Sean claimed that the Duke of Sussex refuses to patch things up with his sibling unless he apologises for the comments he made about Meghan Markle during the early stage of their relationship. The book "Finding Freedom" claimed the Duke of Cambridge told his sibling to get to know her first before marrying her, which the younger royal misinterpreted to mean that his brother did not trust his judgement.