Prince William is second in the line of succession to the British throne, however, some royal fans believe that he will bypass his father Prince Charles to take over the throne from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal expert Nick Bullen, co-founder and editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, debunked these theories and said that Prince William "is in no rush to be the king." Speaking to Fox News, the editor stressed that the crown will automatically pass to the British monarch's eldest son, Prince Charles, adding that the Duke of Cambridge is himself in no hurry to wear the crown.

William is the subject of a new documentary on True Royalty TV, presented by leading royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah, which features interviews with those close to the father-of-three. The special titled "Prince William: A Monarch in the Making," explores the 38-year-old royal's journey as the future King of England.

Bullen told the outlet that they began working on the documentary and interviewing palace insiders back in October, long before William's younger brother Prince Harry along with his wife Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family.

"We were being told that William was very much stepping up in his role as a more senior member of the royal family in many ways, in terms of his public profile and what he was doing. The word that was used was 'his monarchy manifesto,' which I quite like. It's... an idea of what sort of king he's going to be," recalled the executive producer.

About the theories that William might bypass his 71-year-old father to take on his destined role, Bullen chuckled and said: "You can say it as much as you like, but it's never going to happen. When the queen very sadly dies, Prince Charles will be the king. There is no discussion. That's what the queen wants. That's what the Prince of Wales wants. And I know that's what William wants. And you know, William is in no rush to be the king.

Bullen has been making programs about the British royals for nearly 20 years now and has worked closely with heir apparent Charles as well. He explained that royals who are destined to sit on the throne are never eager to rush it, as that would mean the demise of their parent.

"Here's the weird thing that you have with the royals, and I've spoken to the Prince of Wales about this — to get the top job, you're essentially wishing your parent or grandparent to be dead. You know it's coming, you know this job will come eventually, but you're in no rush to get that job," Bullen said.

"For Charles to be king, his mother will have to die. So for William to be king, his father would have to die. Nobody wants that. It'll happen in due course and William is in no rush for it. So it's the queen, the Prince of Wales and then William — that's the order," he continued.