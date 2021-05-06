Princess Charlotte had a lot of fun celebrating her 6th birthday over the weekend, but her favourite part of turning a year older has been pretending that she is now a teenager.

During an outing on Tuesday, Prince William was asked about how his only daughter celebrated her special day on Sunday, May 2. Sharing the cheeky and playful side of the young princess, the Duke of Cambridge said she now says she is 16 whenever someone asks her how old she is.

She also says, "I'm six now. I'll do what I want."

The 38-year-old made the comments in a conversation with Jenna Jackson, lead HR business partner of Babcock Vehicle Engineering, during the visit he made to the company on Tuesday to discuss its role amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also revealed that Charlotte had a "lovely day" celebrating the occasion, and was joined by other members of the British royal family, reports Hello! magazine.

"Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun," William said.

The Duke, who also shares sons Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 3, with wife Kate Middleton, said that the celebration "wasn't a party" per se, but "we made it as fun for her as possible."

Read more Princess Charlotte looks all grown up in new portrait shared for her 6th birthday

The royal family also released a portrait of Princess Charlotte, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark her special day. "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today," Kate and William wrote on their social media accounts, alongside the picture in which the young royal is seen bearing a striking resemblance to her father.

The family celebrated another birthday this week, as Archie, the only child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, turned 2 on Thursday, May 6. William and Kate, who haven't seen their nephew since he was a few months old, shared a family picture from the toddler's christening on their social media accounts to mark the occasion.

Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today. ??



? Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/7XMXIKs1Qv — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2021

"Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today," they wrote alongside the picture in which Harry and Meghan are sitting on a couch with the Duchess of Sussex holding her son on her lap. Kate and Duchess Camilla are sitting on chairs on either side of the sofa, while their respective husbands Prince William and Prince Charles are standing behind them. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is also in the picture standing behind the couch near Prince Charles.