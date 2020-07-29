Prince William has also made mistakes in his romantic life and he is still learning. The Duke of Cambridge once gifted his wife Kate Middleton a "pair of binoculars."

On Wednesday's episode of "That Peter Crouch podcast," Prince William appeared as this week's guest and he talked about football, his life in lockdown, mental health, and his children over a beer and some snacks. In addition, he talked about the disastrous gift he got Kate Middleton on BBC Radio 5's show.

Apparently, the Duchess of Cambridge is not over it yet. Speaking with the former professional footballer, the royal dad revealed that this incident took place when they were still courting each other. The couple met in 2003 when they were still studying at St. Andrews University. They started seeing each other and made things official in the year 2010.

"I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once," Prince William told Peter Crouch on the show as quoted by Us Weekly. "She's never let me forget that," he added.

It is certain, his wife-to-be was not very impressed by his gesture.

"I wrapped them. They were really nice," the prince said recalling the event. "I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, 'But these are really amazing, look how far you can see! She was looking at me going, 'They're binoculars, what's going on?' It didn't go well."

To date, William is not sure why he bought this gift for Kate. "Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars," William said who married Kate in the year 2011.

After tying the knot April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London, the future king and queen had three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Speaking of his children, the father-of-three said he is certain his son George could become his favourite soccer team's star player. When asked by Crouch, he admitted that the seven-year-old prince could one day be the "all-time leading goal scorer" for Aston Villa. "Definitely, I reckon he could. I reckon he could be their all-time leading goal scorer. I can see no reason why not. It would be brilliant," William said per People.

However, the royal is not too persuasive and wants his son to find a favourite on his own.

"I'm trying not to persuade him to be a Villa fan – I'm letting him choose his own way. It's about finding what fits for him," the royal added.

Apart from that, the duke talked about several other things on the podcast particularly about his mission promoting mentally healthy culture at all levels of the football game. Earlier, this week the royal launched a declaration signed by football communities across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales to ensure the mental fitness of their players, managers, staff, and future generations.