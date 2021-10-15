Prince William beamed as he talked about his three children with Kate Middleton, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, during Thursday's interview about climate change with Adam Fleming.

The Duke of Cambridge sat down for a serious conversation about the effects of climate change on the younger generation. He shared his fears that it "will be too late" if people are still discussing the subject in 30 years' time. On that note, he shared how his eldest son Prince George already has a sense of awareness about his impact on the planet.

"I think he [George] has a definite sense of realisation and understanding so education is really key," the 39-year old said in an interview with BBC Newscast.

Read more Prince William teases new TV interview ahead of Princess Diana's memorial

"So, for instance, knowing not to overuse water, being careful with our resources, turning off light switches, things like that, which was instilled in me growing up...So yes, he is acutely aware, more so than the other two at the moment," he added.

The Duke of Cambridge recalled a conversation he had with Prince George about "litter picking." He said Prince George was "a bit confused and annoyed" by the fact that they are always around.

"So George at school recently has been doing litter picking and I didn't realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again," he shared adding that his son was "trying to understand how and where it all came."

"He's like, 'well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?" the proud dad shared.

As for his other two children, Prince William said Prince Louis loves to spend as much time outdoors. He told Fleming that his youngest "just enjoys playing outside the whole time - he lives outside." Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, he said is "just a bit young, she's still not quite sure."