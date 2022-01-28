Prince William admitted that he too has to limit Prince George's screen time especially now that his child is fascinated with computer games.

The Duke of Cambridge shared this relatable parenting confession about his son's hobby during his visit to the London headquarters of BAFTA on Thursday. He was there to learn how the newly renovated building will help increase the support for British television and film.

During the visit, he gave an insight into his family life and parenting decision when he talked about the effect of technology on his children. He and Kate Middleton are parents to eldest child Prince George, 8, daughter Princess Charlotte, 6, and youngest child Prince Louis, 3.

He admitted during a game of "Net Carbon" that he and his wife try to regulate their children's screen time. He said, "We're to regulate their gaming, that's the thing at the moment. We watch their screen time, you have to be careful about that."

Inside the @BAFTA HQ today to see the redevelopment of the new building which will dramatically increase its support for young people building careers in the industry. pic.twitter.com/yKSE4T6Vvk — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 27, 2022

Prince William shared, "They do definitely like gaming, they're fascinated by that." He especially mentioned Prince George, who is "more interested" in gaming. As for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, he said they are "a bit too small" at the moment" to share their brother's interest, but "they love the films."

"All that is creative. I adore film and gaming as well, I'm trying to get the next generation interested in it," he said.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of BAFTA, also shared his pride in the charity's commitment to providing support and financial aid to talented young individuals building a career in the film, TV, and games industry.

"I am hugely proud of BAFTA's ongoing commitment to ensuring that young talent from all walks of life are given every possible opportunity to build and develop successful careers in the film, games and television industries," Prince William said. "The redevelopment of 195 Piccadilly has created fantastic new learning spaces to ensure that future generations can receive the support they need to thrive."

This is not the first time Prince William shared an insight into Prince George's interests. He once revealed that his eldest child already has a "definite sense of realisation and understanding" about how to protect and preserve the planet for the generations to come. He admitted that his son was even "a bit confused and annoyed" by the endless litter he had to pick up at his school.