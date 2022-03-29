Marina Purkiss did not mince her words when she criticised the British royals during a discussion about Prince William and Kate Middleton's Caribbean tour.

The political analyst has always been vocal about her thoughts against the monarchy. She once again stressed her opinion of its irrelevance during Monday's guest appearance on Jeremy Vine on 5. She said the monarchy should be "ditched" entirely and she even urged the Duke of Cambridge to step back from his royal duties.

"I think the best way to modernise the monarchy is to ditch it entirely," she said and pointed out how the Jamaicans believe in the monarchy's irrelevance since they want to be a sovereign country.

"Barbados did this last year as well. They remove the monarch as head of state. It is irrelevant for them it is also irrelevant for so many of us," Purkiss explained.

She even labeled the fondness for Queen Elizabeth II as a "generational thing" as she praised the 95-year old for behaving "impeccably" during her reign. However, the same cannot be said of her children.

Purkiss then criticised Prince Charles and Prince Andrew for the humiliation they have allegedly brought upon the monarchy. She said, "Charles is currently being investigated by the Met Police for this cash for honours scandal. Her other son, Prince Andrew, don't get me started. The idea that these people are supposed to be beacons of morality, to show us the way of how to live our lives, they're chosen by God via this divine right of kings to lord it over us is nonsense."

The 37-year old then suggested that the concept of a monarchy should just be shelved as she admitted, "the idea of royalty, to me, is fantasy." She suggested, "It should be put in a box with fairies and goblins and dwarves. It's nonsense, it's just nonsense" and called it a "charade."

Purkiss then commented on the speech Prince William gave during the Caribbean tour about respecting Jamaica, Belize, and The Bahamas' decision to remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. She called it "fair play" for the Duke of Cambridge to accept there is a need to change. But she suggested that he "should be bowing out, this is time to check out."