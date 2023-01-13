It is business as usual for Prince William and Kate Middleton as they stepped out for an engagement on Wednesday, Jan. 11, following the release of Prince Harry's "Spare" and refused to entertain questions about the book.

The Prince and Princess of Wales broke cover following the book's release to attend an engagement in Merseyside, Northwest of England. They were seen being driven out of Windsor Castle and a photo from the Mirror showed the prince smiling as he chatted with his wife beside him.

The couple visited the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital and chatted with healthcare workers. They smiled and appeared relaxed even as one reporter shouted, "Do you ever plan to comment on Harry's book sir?" and got no reply.

Seeing first-hand how the new, state-of-the-art hospital @LivHospitals is improving patient experience, safety and enhancing recovery for inpatients. pic.twitter.com/6tGvWROvjm — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 12, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton were once again asked about Prince Harry's "Spare" on their way out after stopping by Open Door Charity in Birkenhead, England. One reporter asked, "Have you had the chance to read your brother's book at all?" The couple did not bother to respond to the question.

As they’re about to leave @theODCharity - the second of their Merseyside visits today - William and Kate asked if they have read #Spare.

They choose not to respond …pic.twitter.com/4OtbDpomCw — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 12, 2023

Likewise, King Charles III appeared jovial during an engagement at Aberdeenshire to visit the Aboyne and Mid-Deeside Community Shed. He was snapped in good spirits while greeting well-wishers in a kilt.

The royal family has refused to publicly comment on the claims Prince Harry made in his memoir, which include accusations that Prince William attacked him during a heated argument about Meghan Markle in 2019. He also claimed that Kate Middleton demanded the bridesmaids' dresses be remade four days before his wedding to the duchess and that she "winced" when his wife borrowed her lip gloss and applied it to her lips.

Suffice it to say, the British royals have kept a stiff upper lip amid the allegations in "Spare." The Mirror cited an unnamed royal source who claimed, "The message is it's very much business as usual. There's lots to look forward to so the focus is on supporting communities and not being distracted, that's best for everyone." Meanwhile, as Prince William, Kate Middleton, and King Charles III remain silent, Prince Harry has done a series of TV interviews to promote his book.