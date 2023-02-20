Kate Middleton reportedly found herself in an awkward position during her red-carpet appearance with Prince William at the BAFTAs on Sunday night when he allegedly "refused" to hold her hand.

The royal couple arrived to the cheers of the waiting crowd. The mum-of-three looked elegant in a white one-shouldered gown, black velvet gloves, and dangling earrings. Her husband meanwhile, looked dapper in a black velvet suit.

But despite their dazzling appearance, netizens were quick to point out the awkward moment between the two. Twitter user @TheDuchessBoom shared a video that appeared to show the Princess of Wales trying to hold her husband's hand. As she tries to interlace her fingers with his, he chose that exact moment to wave at the crowd instead.

Oof. Don’t give up girl. You will get your hand hold moment one day. pic.twitter.com/MhCZ0eWGi0 — Boom The Brazen Hussy (@TheDuchessBoom) February 19, 2023

The interaction had one comparing them to the lack of chemistry Donald Trump shares with his wife Melania Trump.

One wrote, "Like he couldn't wave with his dominant hand instead….this is painfully awkward" and another commented, "These two should just rehearse hand-holding before their next major event. Willy doesn't want to, Kitty seems not to get the message!"

Pretending to wave at someone as she grabs for his hand 😂 — Jeanie 68 (@Jeanhardman31) February 19, 2023

Absolutely no chemistry these two are not together they are just working partners or friends with benefits, and they are living separate lives. — speak my mind (@dbartl11) February 19, 2023

Others called Prince William's gesture "cold" and "embarrassing" while some pitied Kate Middleton because she only got a pat on the shoulder instead. One wrote, "Damn the shoulder pat at the end is brutal."

A second chimed in, "Omg this is terrible I feel for her!" and a third commented, "Sorry darling, pat on the shoulder is all you get"

This is reportedly not the first time that Prince William avoided holding his wife's hand in public. Another netizen showed a video taken from their appearance at the Earthshot Prize awards in Boston in 2022 when Kate Middleton appeared to hold on to her husband's hand but he let go instead.

However, there were those who pointed out that Prince William and Kate Middleton seemed happy at the BAFTAs. Royal photographer Chris Jackson posted a photo of the couple all smiles as they arrived at the event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales at tonight’s @BAFTA pic.twitter.com/xbfzGn7usQ — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) February 19, 2023

Netizens praised their gorgeous looks and one pointed out, "Stunning. They look amazing but the most attractive thing about them is their relaxed natural manner and joyful faces." The video does not clearly show if Kate Middleton really tried to hold Prince William's hand at the BAFTAs nor if he noticed.