Body language experts had noted that there was still tension between Prince Harry and Prince William during their mother's memorial last year. A source claimed that it was because the latter still harboured ill feelings towards his brother.

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly had not wanted to attend the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace on July 1 in honour of her 60th birthday. It was said that he was still mad at his brother for the events that happened prior to the memorial.

A close friend of Prince William told the Sunday Times that the duke "was still furious" adding, "He had taken the view that he'd only give so much. He just didn't want to go there [with Harry]." The brothers somehow managed to keep their differences aside for the sake of their mother. But Prince Harry reportedly did not stay long and left 20 minutes after he shared a glass of bubbly with his brother.

The siblings' appearance together was highly anticipated by royal watchers and body language experts who fawned over their every interaction. Despite the smiles and the talks, there was said to be tension between them.

Body language expert Blanca Cobb recently claimed that the Duke of Sussex showed great effort to interact with his brother. He made several "nonverbal attempts to reconnect" but Prince William "wasn't having it." He reportedly did not reciprocate his younger brother's effort to speak to him earnestly and tried to distance himself from him.

Fans had expected an awkward reunion especially since the statue unveiling happened just four months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. In it, they had accused a senior royal of being racist for questioning how dark their son Archie's skin colour would be prior to his birth.

Meghan Markle claimed that The Firm refused to help with her mental health struggles. She also clarified rumours that she made Kate Middleton cry in the leadup to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She refused to share the details but said the reverse happened and that Prince William's wife has since apologised with flowers.