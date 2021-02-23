Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent feud with the British royal family, including the apparent "service is universal" dig at Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William is hoping to repair his rift with his younger brother.

Palace sources told The Times that the Duke of Cambridge is keen to focus on "purely family matters" with his brother, now that there is no more confusion over Harry's role in the British monarchy. One source said that Harry's exit as a senior royal could in fact help rebuild his relationship with William which has broken down in recent years.

"Over the last few months there have been more and more discussions, normal check-ins, that sort of stuff. Both of them seem to have been making an effort for some time. Removing work as the thing to cause tension between them will hopefully allow a relationship of brothers to rebuild," the insider said.

However, all these efforts will go down the hill if Harry and Meghan end up making any untoward comment in their upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which is reportedly being re-edited to include their reaction to being stripped of their remaining royal patronages.

"There's a long way to go. This interview coming up will hopefully not make it harder," the source said about William and Harry's relations.

The Telegraph reports that royal aides are worried that the Duchess of Sussex may "unleash" on her royal in-laws, and William would possibly end up facing the brunt of the criticism, as she "would not be foolish enough" to take aim at either the Queen or her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Instead, the "Suits" alum might end up referencing tensions that have built between her husband and his brother.

However, royal sources still believe that the rift between the royal siblings could be fixed as long as Harry and Meghan don't make any personal attacks. Another source told the outlet that the Sussexes would never say anything to disrespect the Queen or cause further tension and any suggestion otherwise was "just ridiculous."

"They have done and said nothing over the last year to indicate that they would be issuing any kind of personal attack on members of the Royal Family...There is a big difference between the family firm - family business - and the family," the insider said.