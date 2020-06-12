The Duke of Cambridge surprised the NHS staff of Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust through a video chat. He got connected to the Critical Care team of the hospitals that have been fighting the coronavirus outbreak on the frontline.

The surprise caller called a group of staff members of Royal Liverpool University hospital and Aintree University Hospital on Thursday to spread some cheer and lift their spirits as they work round the clock to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liverpool Hospitals shared the news on their official Instagram account. They posted a few pictures of the staff chatting with the royal. In one of the pictures, one can see the NHS posing with the computer screen wherein Prince William can be seen smiling for the photograph.

"Critical Care teams from Aintree and the Royal recently had a surprise video call from The Duke of Cambridge. He praised their work during the #COVID19 pandemic, saying: "You are doing a fantastic job and the country is so grateful,'" reads the post on the hospitals' official social media account.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Steve Warburton expressed his excitement and gratitude to the royal through his comment.

"I was incredibly proud that our critical care team received a surprise video call with The Duke of Cambridge. It was such a special way to acknowledge how hard everyone has been working. It has been a fantastic boost to morale!" Warburton said as published on the Instagram post.

Other pictures on the post, show the staff members excited and gasping in surprise seeing William on the screen.

According to Liverpool Echo, the duke talked about the changing roles of the staff members during the time of the pandemic. He even inquired about it, and about wearing personal protective equipment and work round the clock. He reportedly went on to ask the staff about their personal mental health and how are they coping with the difficult times. "I can see that you, as do all intensive care staff, go above and beyond every day, and your sense of humour keeps you going. Do look after yourselves," William said during the call.