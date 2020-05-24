Prince William has opened up about his struggles as a parent. The British royal said how becoming a parent was "one of the scariest" moments of his life, as it conjured up memories of his mother Princess Diana. The 37-year-old added that it was his wife Kate Middleton who stood by him, and helped him through his mental health challenges.

Prince William was part of a new BBC One documentary film titled, "Football, Prince William and our Mental Health." The new film is scheduled to air in the UK on Thursday, May 28. He said how having three children – Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five and Prince Louis, two was his "biggest life-changing moment."

In a conversation with the Duke of Cambridge, former professional footballer Marvin Sordell talked about his mental health struggles and how he grew up without his father. William sympathised with him and recalled the death of his own mother, Princess Diana, Hello reports.

"Having children is the biggest life changing moment, it really is... I think when you've been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your Dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds. It's a different phase of life and there is no one there to kind of help you. I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming.

"Me and Catherine particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together... But I do agree with you. I think that emotionally things come out of the blue that you don't ever expect or that maybe you think you've dealt with. So I can completely relate to what you're saying about children coming along, it's one of the most amazing moments of life but it's also one of the scariest," William added.

The father-of-three told Marvin that his father would be very proud of him, to which the latter replied even the Princess of Wales would be proud of William. The documentary film is part of William's Heads Up campaign. In the new film, he is raising awareness about men's mental health.

"Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health" airs on Thursday, 28 May at 8.05 pm on BBC One.