Even being royalty can't help when it comes to ensuring a clean dinner with children, as Prince William revealed in a recent conversation shared on Instagram.

Prince William admitted that he also deals with the common parent struggle when it comes to mealtime at their home, as the three children whom he shares with wife Kate Middleton can be fussy eaters sometimes.

During a conference call with the charity "PEEK Project," which has been providing hundreds of meals per day to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Glasgow, the British royal confessed that success of dinnertime mostly depends largely on the children liking what has been put on their plates.

Community chef Charlie Farrelly told Prince William that the charity meals have "certainly taken the pressure off parents, for sure," adding that being a father to three young children, the royal will know himself that "the hardest time is dinnertime." The 37-year-old royal responded with a laugh saying: "Yeah. It depends on what's on the table though Charlie, isn't it? And that's the thing. If parents put something on children love, dinnertime goes on very well."

"But if you put something on the table they don't want to do, that's another ball game," added William, who has been isolating with wife Kate, and children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier in 2018, while making food for a Commonwealth Big Lunch at St Luke's Community Centre, Kate had revealed that George and Charlotte love making pizza dough with her because "they can get their hands messy."

The charity has received help from the National Emergencies Trust, of which the Duke of Cambridge is a patron, and Foundation Scotland, to respond to "demand for hygiene and wellbeing packs, such as sanitary products and soap which are being provided alongside the food deliveries."

William and Kate opened up about their struggles with parenting amid coronavirus pandemic in an interview with BBC last month and revealed that they have been facing ups and downs like several other families. "It's been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating. George is much older than Louis is and things, but they are aware, I'm always surprised," said Kate.

The Duchess of Cambridge added that she has explained the crisis to her kids, trying not to overwhelm them about the situation. "And although you don't want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways," the 38-year-old said.