Prince William came out the victor when it came to Google searches on sexy bald men with 17.6 million mentions in reports, online blogs, and web pages.

The Duke of Cambridge tops search results on the bald and the beautiful, according to UK-based cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita. A spokesperson told The Sun that the 38-year-old British royal is described as "sexy" and among the "few bald public figures we can feast our eyes on."

Read more Prince Harry's bald spot caused by marriage stress, says surgeon

The father-of-three outranked other famous bald men in the entertainment industry. These include Hollywood action stars Jason Statham and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Sir Patrick Stewart, and even boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Statham came in third place with 7.4 million results, Tyson at second with 8.8 million under the definitions "sexy," hot" and "attractive." "Star Trek" icon Stewart got 1.1 million "sexy" mentions while The Rock came in at ninth place with 2.6 million results.

Others on the list described as "sexy" in Google searches include Pitbull at fourth place with 5.4 million mentions, Michael Jordan with 5.3 million, Floyd Mayweather 4.3 million, and John Travolta, Bruce Willis, and Vin Diesel, with 3.8, 3.3., and 2.3 million results, respectively. Russian President Vladimir Putin nearly made it to the top ten with 2.2. million mentions.

Naturally, fans of the Duke of Cambridge are thrilled with this piece of information. Although, there were those who contested and claimed that he hardly qualifies to be called the sexiest bald man in the world. Stanley Tucci fans were especially critical of the results.

"Stanley Tucci I will avenge you," one fan wrote and called the result a "PR campaign gone too far."

The lies!!! If this isn't proof that the media is controlled then pic.twitter.com/em1LcdJhh3 — Velvet Volcano (@Velvet_Volcano) March 27, 2021

"Look, regardless of your opinion of the royal family, I think we can ALL agree that this is Stanley Tucci erasure and it shall not stand," another tweeted.

The actor himself weighed in on the result as he posted on Instagram a collage of the bald celebrities mentioned on the list. He even added Tilda Swinton's The Ancient One character from "Doctor Strange as he captioned it, "Whose crown should wear this crown? So many wonderful choices."

They spread the news.

We disagreed and named our own sexiest bald men...

Here is Stanley Tucci's choices on Instagram... and i think it's beautiful. ??? pic.twitter.com/8cMAIN5ELH — Mendy225 (@FranklineBanqu1) March 28, 2021

This is not the first time that Prince Wiliam's hairline made headlines. Surgeons previously claimed that his baldness can no longer be helped. They also pointed out the fact that his family has a strong baldness gene.