Prince William is worried about his brother Prince Harry's well-being and safety while living in Los Angeles, and has advised him to return to London.

The Duke of Cambridge already wants his younger brother back with his family in the United Kingdom just two months after he left the royal life to live independently with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie in the United States.

A source said that Prince William is "concerned about his brother's well-being and safety and "has advised Prince Harry to return to London" where he will be safe and close to his family and peers.

The insider said that the Duke of Sussex had "unrealistic expectations" of what life in Los Angeles would be like. He reportedly saw the city "through rose-coloured glasses." Now he is "faced with so many obstacles" which he did not expect.

"Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry," the source told US Weekly, adding that he has been speaking to Prince William about the struggles, including the security challenges celebrities face in the City of Angels.

Aside from Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly also been reaching out to her grandson. She has been seeing to his safety and well-being and "has offered to help out if needed."

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not have plans to relocate for now. They would remain in Los Angeles where they have been staying at Tyler Perry's mansion following a move from Vancouver Island.

"Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A. The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they've been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now," another source told the publication.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped back as senior members of the royal family on March 31. They lived momentarily on Vancouver Island before they moved to L.A. where the former "Suits" star can be close to her mum, Doria, and her peers from the entertainment business. The couple promised prior to their exit that they will split their time between the U.K. and North America.