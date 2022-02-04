The controversial Princess Diana biopic, titled "Spencer," was being hailed as the awards-season favourite despite the criticism it received for inaccuracy. However, it has been snubbed by one major film academy with a connection to Diana's son Prince William.

The British Academy Film Awards, presented in an annual award show hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has left "Spencer" out of its nominations. The controversial biopic depicted three fictional days in the late royal's life where she spent the Christmas holidays with other members of the British royal family at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate and took the decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

Kristen Stewart, who earned praise for her portrayal of the Princess of Wales, did not make it to the list of BAFTA nominations for the Leading Actress category. Prince William, whose character was also featured in the biopic along with his younger brother Prince Harry, is speculated to be the reason behind BAFTA's apparent boycott of "Spencer," reports People.

The Duke of Cambridge has been the President of BAFTA since 2010 and regularly attends their annual award shows. Royal expert Richard Eden said on Thursday that the British royal will be relieved that he no longer faces the prospect of having to watch Kristen Stewart win an award for playing his mother in "Spencer."

Prior to William, his late grandfather Prince Philip was the president of BAFTA. The Duke of Edinburgh joined the organisation as its first president in 1959, a year after it was founded, and served the position for five decades before he handed it over to William.

BAFTA had honoured the late Prince Consort at its 74th annual awards ceremony held shortly after his death in April last year. Prince William, who rarely misses BAFTA events, was also due to make a virtual appearance at the ceremony but he cancelled his attendance as he mourned his grandfather's death.

The 39-year-old recently paid a visit to the London headquarters of the film academy to hear about how the next generation is developing careers in the creative arts. He and his wife Kate Middleton are also expected to be in attendance at the upcoming award show due to be held on March 13 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.