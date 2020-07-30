Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new biography "Finding Freedom" continues to make headlines with its shocking claims about the British royal family. Meanwhile, Prince William is not very pleased with the book and the inside details it claims to reveal.

"Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand is slated to release on Tuesday, August 11 and it is serialised by The Times and Sunday Times. The book claims to unravels details from the lives and relations of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with British royals and what led to their exit.

While the book is said to be a work written with the participation of those closest to the couple, it does not involve Harry and Meghan. However, that may not be the case. According to Us Weekly, Prince Harry's elder brother Prince William, the heir to the throne, believes "otherwise."

An insider told the publication that William apparently believes that the Sussexes are using the book to "control the narrative."

"William thinks the book is their calculated way of controlling the narrative and that they took advantage of their entertainment contacts so they'd be painted in a favourable light," a source said.

"William's the voice of reason and can't help thinking that Harry's ongoing resentment toward him, Kate and the rest of the royal family is a sign he's struggling to move forward with his life in L.A.," the source said.

Excerpts from the tell-all have believed to unveil the tension between the couple and the rest of the family. It has apparently aggravated the ongoing tensions between the brothers. As per the book, the former royal was not happy with his brother when he advised him to take it slow with Meghan and not be "blindsided by lust."

"Even before the book came out, the bad blood between William and Harry was apparent," another source told the abovementioned publication. "But it's taken a whole new turn."

The book claims to be the "first, epic and true story" of Harry and Meghan and why they chose a path independent and different from the royal family. It is already available for pre-order on Amazon.