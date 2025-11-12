KEY POINTS Prince William sent a surprise video message to DWTS contestant and Earthshot ambassador Robert Irwin.

Irwin dedicated his foxtrot to his sister Bindi and their late father, Steve Irwin.

The 21-year-old missed the Earthshot Prize ceremony to continue his DWTS journey.

Prince William made a surprise virtual appearance on Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday, Nov. 11, to cheer on environmentalist and contestant Robert Irwin, leaving both the studio audience and the young conservationist visibly moved.

The 43-year-old royal appeared via video message to support Irwin, 21, who currently serves as a global ambassador for the Earthshot Prize, the Prince of Wales's flagship environmental initiative. The moment brought a touch of royalty and humor to the ballroom.

'We're missing you, Robert,' William said in the pre-recorded clip. 'Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.' Turning to Irwin's professional dance partner, Witney Carson, the prince added playfully: 'You need to get him in as much glitter as you can.'

Carson laughed in disbelief after the message aired, exclaiming: 'I can't believe he just said my name!'

A Royal Shoutout and a Heartfelt Dedication

Irwin, clearly touched, dedicated the night's performance to both Prince William and his sister Bindi Irwin, 27. The pair performed a graceful foxtrot to Leona Lewis's emotional 2007 hit Footprints in the Sand — a song deeply personal to the Irwin family.

'We are doing this dance for Bindi, and we are doing this dance for Prince William, so let's not mess this up!' Irwin declared before taking to the floor.

The performance carried extra meaning. In 2015, during her own winning run on Dancing with the Stars Season 21, Bindi Irwin had performed to the same song as a tribute to their late father, Steve Irwin, the beloved Australian wildlife expert and television icon.

'There's a lot of weight,' Robert admitted during rehearsals. 'Because I really want it to be our best dance yet, to be honest.'

From the Outback to the Ballroom

Robert Irwin, who was supposed to be in Brazil for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, revealed that he had to tell Prince William he'd be missing the event due to his commitment to Dancing with the Stars. 'I told him, "I'm still here,"' Irwin joked, adding that he hoped the prince wouldn't mind.

As a global ambassador for the Earthshot Prize, Irwin has continued his father's legacy of environmental advocacy, working through the Australia Zoo and the Wildlife Warriors organization founded by Steve and Terri Irwin. Like his father, Robert has earned admiration for his infectious enthusiasm and tireless work in wildlife conservation.

Commentators online praised Irwin's performance and his spirit, with one viewer writing, 'Robert is a showman, just like his Pa. And he's been fun to watch on DWTS.'

William's Earthshot Mission

Prince William, who launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020, has often highlighted the power of young leaders like Irwin to inspire global environmental change. 'When we founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020, we had a 10-year goal, to make this the decade in which we transformed our world for the better,' the prince said during this year's closing ceremony.

'We set out to tackle environmental issues head on and make real, lasting changes that would protect life on Earth,' he added. 'It was a mission driven by the kind of extraordinary optimism we've felt here tonight, from these innovators. Their work is the proof we need that progress is possible.'

As for Robert Irwin, his journey from the outback to the ballroom is both a celebration of his family's legacy and a testament to his own individuality. With his charm, passion, and undeniable talent, he's proving that the Irwin spirit continues to shine brightly, even under the glittering lights of Hollywood.