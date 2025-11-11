KEY POINTS Dr. Blaine McGraw allegedly filmed female patients during exams at Fort Hood.

Investigators found thousands of photos and videos on his phone.

The Army says the case is under investigation and McGraw is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A US Army gynecologist at a base in Texas has been accused of secretly recording intimate videos of female patients under his care, in what could become one of the largest sexual misconduct scandals to hit a military medical facility in years.

According to a lawsuit filed Monday in Bell County District Court, Dr. Blaine McGraw allegedly preyed on dozens of women over several years, capturing covert videos and photographs during gynecological exams. The suit claims Army leadership 'had allowed him to continue practicing despite receiving sexual misconduct complaints dating back years.'

'By doing so, the Army gave cover to a predator in uniform,' the complaint states.

Allegations of Secret Recordings

The plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe to protect her privacy, said she discovered the recordings after Army investigators contacted her last month. During an interview, members of the Army's Criminal Investigation Division (CID) allegedly showed her several frame grabs from McGraw's phone that "unmistakably depicted" her body during a breast and pelvic exam conducted just three days earlier.

'Upon information and belief, investigators recovered thousands of photographs and videos from his phone, taken over the course of multiple years, depicting scores of female patients, many of whom remain unidentified,' the lawsuit says.

Her lawyer, Andrew Cobos, said his firm is representing more than 45 women who have come forward with similar allegations. 'This case represents a profound breach of trust between patient and physician, and between service members and the Army itself,' he said in a statement.

Army's Response and Investigation

In a statement posted to Fort Hood's media center, officials confirmed that McGraw had been suspended and that an investigation was underway.

'A Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center medical provider has been suspended from his position and is no longer providing services to patients,' the statement read. 'The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation within hours of a patient's allegations against this former medical provider. Fort Hood and CRDAMC are committed to providing world-class care to our Soldiers, Families, and beneficiaries, with patient safety and trust as the cornerstone of our mission.'

Officials added that all patients who were seen by McGraw during his tenure at the medical center would be contacted, even if there was no evidence they had been affected.

'We understand patients may feel distressed and anxious about this issue, and we encourage beneficiaries to contact CRDAMC for additional questions,' the statement said, adding that McGraw remains "presumed innocent unless proven guilty."

'Violated, Exposed and Afraid'

The woman at the center of the lawsuit said learning she had been filmed without consent left her "violated, exposed and afraid."

'It's a wound that doesn't heal,' she said in a statement to NBC News. 'How can anyone feel safe again when the very institution meant to protect them becomes the source of their trauma?'

According to the lawsuit, she was given a pamphlet containing contact information for various Army departments after the interview, but left the meeting "disoriented and disarrayed." The filing describes how she "sat in her parked car and cried" after being told the details.

More Victims Expected

A military official told NBC News that at least 25 women have been contacted by Army investigators so far. The evidence reportedly includes photos and videos recovered from McGraw's electronic devices showing female body parts recorded during examinations.

The allegations also extend to claims of inappropriate touching, crude remarks, and unnecessary medical procedures.

Defense Responds

McGraw's attorney, Daniel Conway, issued a statement defending his client, saying that the doctor had been "fully cooperative with the investigation."

'We've expressed to the government our concern that plaintiffs' attorneys are holding press conferences citing inaccurate information apparently learned from government sources,' Conway said. 'At this point it's best to let the investigation complete before we comment.'

The Army referred media inquiries to Fort Hood's original statement issued on October 28, reiterating that the case remains under investigation.

A Crisis of Trust

The scandal has rocked Fort Hood, a base already shadowed by previous controversies involving violence and misconduct among personnel. Advocates for victims of military sexual trauma say the allegations underscore deep systemic failures in oversight and accountability.

For the women now coming forward, the damage extends beyond physical violation, to the heart of their trust in an institution sworn to protect them.