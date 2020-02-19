Princess Anne made her debut appearance at the London Fashion Week on Tuesday, becoming the third member of the British royal family to attend the prestigious fashion show.

Princess Anne, the eldest child and the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, was dressed in an emerald green coat over a matching green dress for the occasion, which she accessorised with delicate gold jewellery. Before Anne, Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall have graced the show to present the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Prize for Design.

Anne conferred the honour to Rosh Mahtani, owner of jewellery brand Alighieri, which makes products using a lost-wax casting method and also promotes local manufacturing and employment, reports Hello! Named after poet Dante Alighieri, the brand's first collection was inspired by Dante's literature "Divine Comedy;" each piece corresponding to one of the poet's 100 poems.

Mahtani, the third recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, was chosen for her unique attention to detail and focus on craftsmanship and community.

The award was set up in 2018 to recognise the role that the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy. The first recipient of the award was Richard Quinn, honoured for his establishment of an access print works in Peckham. The British monarch herself sat in the front row when the designer was presented with the award following his show at the London Fashion Week. For the second year, London-based designer Bethany Williams who is an advocate of green fashion was conferred the award by the Duchess of Cornwall.

To commemorate Anne's appearance at the LFW, the royal family's Instagram account shared a series of photographs of the princess's most iconic fashion moments over the years. In one of the nine stories, Anne is seen in her early twenties wearing a fashionable blue button-down dress with her hair perfectly blown back in centre part. In another picture taken in 1971, the 69-year-old is seen busy in a barbeque session as she looks casual in a classic open collar shirt and a tartan kilt.

Anne, who is also the president of the UK Fashion & Textile Association, a sister organisation to the British Fashion Council, is known for recycling her outfits.