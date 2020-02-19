Princess Anne made her debut appearance at the London Fashion Week on Tuesday, becoming the third member of the British royal family to attend the prestigious fashion show.

Princess Anne, the eldest child and the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, was dressed in an emerald green coat over a matching green dress for the occasion, which she accessorised with delicate gold jewellery. Before Anne, Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall have graced the show to present the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Prize for Design.

Anne conferred the honour to Rosh Mahtani, owner of jewellery brand Alighieri, which makes products using a lost-wax casting method and also promotes local manufacturing and employment, reports Hello! Named after poet Dante Alighieri, the brand's first collection was inspired by Dante's literature "Divine Comedy;" each piece corresponding to one of the poet's 100 poems.

Mahtani, the third recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, was chosen for her unique attention to detail and focus on craftsmanship and community.

View this post on Instagram

ðŸ§µðŸ§¶Today, The Princess Royal, as President of UK Fashion and Textile Association, presented The Queen Elizabeth Award for British Design @londonfashionweek .The Award was presented to jewellery designer Rosh Mahtani, whose brand @alighieri_jewellery uses responsibly sourced materials and promotes local manufacturing. The Queen Elizabeth II Award was established in 2018 to recognise young designers who are making a difference to society through sustainable practices or community engagement. Her Majesty presented Richard Quinn with the Award during London Fashion Week 2018 and, in 2019, The Duchess of Cornwall was invited to present Bethany Williams with the prestigious Prize.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

The award was set up in 2018 to recognise the role that the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy. The first recipient of the award was Richard Quinn, honoured for his establishment of an access print works in Peckham. The British monarch herself sat in the front row when the designer was presented with the award following his show at the London Fashion Week. For the second year, London-based designer Bethany Williams who is an advocate of green fashion was conferred the award by the Duchess of Cornwall.

To commemorate Anne's appearance at the LFW, the royal family's Instagram account shared a series of photographs of the princess's most iconic fashion moments over the years. In one of the nine stories, Anne is seen in her early twenties wearing a fashionable blue button-down dress with her hair perfectly blown back in centre part. In another picture taken in 1971, the 69-year-old is seen busy in a barbeque session as she looks casual in a classic open collar shirt and a tartan kilt.

Royal Ascot best dressed
Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, will be attending many events throughout London. Getty

Anne, who is also the president of the UK Fashion & Textile Association, a sister organisation to the British Fashion Council, is known for recycling her outfits.