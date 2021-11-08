Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, received a rather strange compliment at a recent royal engagement. The Princess Royal was visiting the Royal Coaching Academy in Warwickshire on Saturday, when a young fan commented on her looks.

The British royal was carrying out the visit on behalf of Riding for The Disabled when she met Ryder, a young child who was excited to meet a royal for the first time and was full of all kinds of questions. "Are you The Queen?" he asked, to which the princess replied, "No, The Queen is my mother."

Ryder then delivered the unusual compliment to Princess Anne, saying "You're very beautiful...and very sexy!"

The Princess broke into laughter at Ryder's comments, as seen in the pictures shared by Riding for The Disabled on their Twitter account. "There's a beauty to working with children, they'll come out with anything! This was an exchange between #HRH and one of our riders," they wrote alongside two pictures of the royal interacting with Ryder.

Social media users were also amused by the conversation, as one of them tweeted, "What a story he'll have to tell for the rest of his life. The time he told the Princess Royal she was sexy."

Another commented, "What a wonderful exchange. His words, and Anne's response," while a third one said, "I bet that made her day!"

Riding For The Disabled (RDA), which runs about 500 regional centres across the UK, provides riding and carriage driving opportunities to more than 25,000 disabled children and adults a year. Princess Anne, an Olympian equestrian, has been involved with it for 50 years after joining it as its Patron in 1971, and later becoming President in 1985. The 71-year-old also serves as a patron of RDA New Zealand and Australia.

The charity launched a new programme in the Princess' name to mark her 50-year tenure with it. Buckingham Palace shared the news on the royal family's social media accounts, alongside a selection of photos from the last five decades of her work with the organisation.