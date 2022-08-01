Meghan Markle reportedly did not get the approval of Princess Anne who thought she did not fit into the royal household.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, royal commentator Neil Sean claimed that the Duchess of Sussex "sought out" Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter after she married Prince Harry. He cited a source who alleged that the Princess Royal gave the former actress "savage advice" that left her "absolutely dumbfounded."

As to what this advice was, the expert claimed that it had something to do with her joining the Royal Family. Meghan Markle was reportedly told that she took on "a job" when she married Prince Harry and that she should be totally committed to it.

Princess Anne reportedly reiterated this mantra to the Duchess of Sussex, "You turn up and you do the job. You turn up on time, be respectful, do your research, look interested in people and try to find out exactly what the project is or the charity that you are associated with. It's not about the clothes, the hairstyle, all the front pages. It's solely about the project in hand, whatever you're dealing with."

Sean's insiders shared that the princess knew that Meghan Markle had a "short shelf life" in the monarchy. One source claimed to know how Princess Anne felt towards the former "Suits" star.

"According to a good source, Meghan failed, in her eyes, to warm to Princess Anne. More importantly, Princess Anne knew that Meghan would have a very short shelf life on the world stage of the British monarchy," he said.

The royal commentator, who has been featured on NBC News, Sky News Australia, and Fox News, to name a few, added that the Princess Royal "tolerates people" and makes an effort to be civil or friendly to others, including the Duchess of Sussex. But this does not necessarily mean that they are "the best of chums."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry only worked as senior royals for over a year before they decided to leave the U.K. and move to California in 2020. It is said that they had asked Queen Elizabeth II to be allowed to continue to represent the monarchy in their own way while being financially independent but she refused.