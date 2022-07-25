Queen Elizabeth II's former Press Secretary claimed that the only reason Prince Harry married Meghan Markle was because of Princess Diana. He said the duke would still be working for the monarchy if his mother was still alive.

The 37-year-old met the former "Suits" actress on a blind date. They only dated for a year before they announced their engagement and then married on May 19, 2018. It was a whirlwind romance as some royal experts had said.

Then in January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are abandoning their royal duties and moving to California. They now live in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. They have also launched their own non-profit charity, Archewell Foundation, and gone on to make money with Netflix and Spotify.

But it was their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 that allegedly tainted their relationship with the royal family. In it, they had accused a senior royal of being racist and shared a series of serious accusations against the family.

Speaking to Anne Diamond and Stephen Dixon of GB News, Dickie Arbiter said that all these controversies surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not have happened if Princess Diana was still alive.

"If Princess Diana was alive today we would not be going through this. She had her head screwed on the right way. She was very practical and he was very sensible," he said.

The Queen's former Press Secretary even suggested that the only reason Prince Harry married Meghan Markle was because of his late mother. He explained, "I'm going to stick my neck out here and I doubt Harry would have married Meghan because Harry wouldn't have been in the state he was in as a result of his mother's death."

Arbiter, who worked for Queen Elizabeth II from 1988 to 2000, claimed that if the Princess of Wales was still alive, then the Duke of Sussex "would have taken a completely different course and he would still be here working in support of the Queen."

Prince Harry recently paid tribute to Princess Diana during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on July 18. He also spoke about how he knew Meghan Markle was his soulmate when they camped under the stars in Botswana in 2016.