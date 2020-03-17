Princess Royal Anne is known as the most hard-working British royal, and even coronavirus couldn't stop her from completing her royal duties.

While most of the royal families across the world have cancelled all engagements because of the deadly pandemic, Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, was spotted making an appearance at an equestrian centre in Buckingham Palace, reports Mail Online.

The 69-year-old visited the Addington Equestrian Centre in Buckingham on Monday, in her role as vice patron of the British Horse Society, hinting that she would carry on with her royal duties despite the outbreak. For the occasion, the mother-of-two was dressed in a black coat and green trousers, which she paired with a red scarf. She was also seen wearing a pair of navy gloves, probably as a precautionary measure against the respiratory disease COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the British Horse Society clarified that additional measures have been taken for the protection of over 300 visitors who will be gathering at the Addington Equestrian Centre. "We're doing exactly what the Government has advised. We have additional hand sanitisers and we're encouraging people to wash their hands," a spokesperson said.

Anne's public appearance comes at a time when the United Kingdom has declared 171 more coronavirus cases, taking the toll to 1,543. Wales also announced its first death, taking the death toll in Britain to 40.

During the visit, the royal watched a display of world-class coaching demonstrations from top coaches, and also gave a speech about the importance of having qualified coaches within the equestrian industry. The visit comes just days after the conclusion of the four-day-long Cheltenham Festival, where Anne made several appearances with her daughter Zara Tindall, who is herself an equestrian.

Meanwhile, the other British royals have started taking precautions against the disease. While the British monarch has postponed her planned trip to Cheshire this week, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan, has also been cancelled.

However, the queen who has returned to Buckingham Palace from her usual weekend break at Windsor Castle will continue carrying out audiences. An investiture is also scheduled to take place at the palace on Wednesday.

The British monarch, however, will have to self-isolate herself along with son Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, if the British government follows up on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's statement who said people aged over 70 will be asked in the coming weeks to self-isolate for up to four months to protect them from COVID-19.