A valued member of the Working Clumber Spaniel Society was murdered in the village of Winsford, Somerset on Saturday night. 56-year-old Debbie Zurick was fatally shot by her estranged husband, 67-year-old John Zurick. John then shot himself, but survived the suicide attempt.

Earlier, Debbie had left her husband and spent some time in Ireland. When Debbie returned to collect her belongings from the couple's shared cottage which was formerly owned by Stanley Johnson, she was confronted and killed.

According to Debbie's friends, the couple had split a few months ago. Debbie had given up on the relationship and moved to Ireland to start a new life. When she returned to Somerset, she wanted to take her belongings. Debbie was accompanied by a female friend during her attempt to take back her things.

Since the couple separated, Debbie allegedly became romantically involved with another man. John did not take the news of Debbie having a new partner well. The jealous man decided to end the life of his estranged wife before ending his own.

On Saturday afternoon, the police reached the home where the incident took place. Debbie was found outside the home with gunshot wounds. Paramedics tried to resuscitate her but failed to save her life. Debbie's friend was also found unharmed on the couple's property.

Police searched the property and found John injured in the outhouse. John was airlifted to a hospital where he remains in a stable condition. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The couple shared their love for Clumber Spaniels with Princess Anne, who is the president of the Working Clumber Spaniel Society. On the website of the group, John had stated that he had trained Princess Anne's gun dog, The Sun reported. The couple also bred Clumber Spaniels and Boris Johnson had been photographed with the couple's dogs.

The farmhouse where the incident took place was previously owned by Stanley. In 2014, the Zuricks bought the property for £440,000. The couple had a good relationship with the Johnsons. Stanley paid tribute to Debbie stating that the passing of the "much loved" neighbour was tragic.