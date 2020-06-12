Princess Beatrice teamed up with 'X Factor' host Dermot O'Leary for a dramatic reading of children's books for her mother Sarah Ferguson's show "Story Time with Fergie and Friends."

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, invites her famous friends to read aloud children's books on YouTube as a part of her lockdown project "Story Time with Fergie and Friends." She started the show in April to keep her followers engaged amidst coronavirus lockdown and to encourage children to pick up a book. Princess Beatrice and Dermot O' Leary appeared as guests on the latest episode of her show on Thursday to read a segment of a story called "Tad" written by Benji Davies.

The story follows an especially small tadpole on her journey from being a tadpole to a grown-up frog. For the reading, Beatrice was also joined by her friends from the "Oscars Book Prize," of which she is a patron. While Dermot started the reading, it was concluded by the British royal.

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson herself dressed up as "Little Red Riding Hood" on the same day for a dramatic reading of the children's book written by Lesley Sims.

For the episode recorded in the gardens of the Royal Lodge, where the 60-year-old is isolating with ex-husband Prince Andrew, youngest daughter Princess Eugenie and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank, she was joined by a mystery pal who was dressed as a wolf in a nightgown.

Meanwhile, Beatrice recorded her reading at her future mother-in-law Nikki Shale's £1.5 million country mansion near Chipping Norton where she is isolating with Shale and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Sarah recently admitted during a podcast that she is missing her eldest daughter, Beatrice, as she spends time with her future husband and mother-in-law, but is bonding with Eugenie during the lockdown.

"During this lockdown period I've really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack. My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she's gone to get married they live away. So, I haven't seen her so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her," she said during an appearance on the City Island Podcast.