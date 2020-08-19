Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughters may not be able to bestow their children with royal titles as they were.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are daughters of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. Andrew was second in the line of succession to the British throne when he was born after Prince Charles. Currently, he is eighth in the line of succession as of 2020, preceded by Prince Harry and his son Archie.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice is ninth in the line of succession to the throne, followed by her younger sister Princess Eugenie. However, the princess's children may not make it to the line of succession and may not even inherit royal titles.

According to Hello, in the UK, titles are passed down "through the male line." Therefore, if the father does not hold a title in the British monarchy system, neither will the child. This rule is followed regardless of the mother's status in the family.

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, with whom she tied the knot in a private ceremony on July 17, is a British property developer. While by birth he has no links to the British royal family, he is a member of an Italian noble family. As for Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank is a British wine merchant and brand ambassador.

As per the report, the only chance for Beatrice and Eugenie's children to inherit a royal title is if their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II decides to grant earldom on Edoardo and Jack.

"But this does seem unlikely now; there is no precedent for them to receive an earldom, and if the monarch had decided to break tradition and grant one, it's likely this would have occurred at the time of their respective weddings," the report explains.

Nevertheless, Beatrice's children could inherit a title just as their mother has when she married Edoardo. As noted, she became an "Italian Contessa" or "Nobile Donna" because Edoardo is a son of Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi. And the British entrepreneur is likely to inherit his father's Italian aristocracy.