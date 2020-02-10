Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are asking well-wishers to learn more and possibly support the charities they have founded in exchange for receiving wedding gifts.

Princess Beatrice wants royal followers to learn more about the Big Change, a charity which she and five of her friends founded in 2012. The charity focuses on education for the youth and in pioneering young people who have the potential to become Big Change leaders.

CEO Essie North expressed her gratitude to the royal for shedding light on the charity ahead of her wedding to Mozzi. She took to Instagram to share her message.

"Big Change news! We are honoured that Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have asked well-wishers at their wedding to find out more about our work," North captioned a photo of Princess Beatrice with a group of kids and members of the charity.

"We are so proud to have Beatrice as one of our visionary founders & trustees, & wish the couple all the best for their future together," she concluded.

In a separate statement posted on the Big Change website, North applauded Princess Beatrice for her "ambitious vision to change how we support all young people to thrive, with the humility to learn from and the pioneers who are leading this change on the ground." She shared her hope that the increased awareness on the charity will help support more brilliant projects that will make a real difference to the lives of "young people from all walks of life, especially those who are the most vulnerable."

As for Mozzi, he asked supporters to find out more about the Rwanda Cricket Stadium Foundation (RSCF), which he founded alongside his brother, Alby Shale in 2011. The foundation is now known as Cricket Builds Hope.

The foundation aims to provide a positive social change in Rwanda through the spirit of the game of cricket. The charity uses the power of the sport to bring reconciliation and get to the root of deep-seated social issues such as gender inequality.

Princess Beatrice and Mozzi are set to tie the knot on May 29, 2020. The wedding ceremony will take place at the Chapel Royal in St. James Palace, where the princess was baptised. A reception will follow at the Buckingham Palace gardens hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.