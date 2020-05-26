Princess Beatrice always has her makeup game on point during appearances for the camera, however, the British royal isn't afraid to show her makeup-free look as well.

Princess Beatrice recently flaunted her natural freckles and glowing skin as she ditched makeup while recording a video to announce the winning story of the Oscar's Book Prize, for which she has been a patron since March 2017.

The British royal, who has been isolating with fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and future mother-in-law Nikki Shale at the latter's country house in Chipping Norton, wore a bird-printed dress for the recording. The video also gave a glimpse of Shale's £1.5 million home, where a cosy-looking exposed brick fireplace could be spotted in the background along with a white alcove storage space.

In the video, the 31-year-old read aloud the book "Tad" by Benji Davies, which has won the Oscar's Book Prize 2020 for the best under-fives book of the year. Before reading the book which tells the story of the smallest tadpole in the pond who decides to take a big leap into the world, the royal expressed disappointment at not being able to be there in person to announce the recipient.

"I know we're not together in person, but I want to thank each and every single one of you for being involved in this incredible prize," Beatrice said.

The princess, who was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven, thanked the writers and illustrators for "building this world of wonder for young people to be able to jump into." "I felt so lucky I've had a chance to read the books on the shortlist, so thank you to each and every single one of you for your hard work," she said.

Beatrice's stunning diamond ring by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, which was given to her by Mozzi during their engagement in September last year, could also be seen on her ring finger as she held the book. The royal was due to tie the knot with the Italian nobility later this week, but the wedding plans were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.