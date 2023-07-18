Sarah Ferguson paid tribute to Princess Beatrice on Monday in honour of her third wedding anniversary. She painted a beautiful picture of her eldest daughter's wonderful family.

The Duchess of York took to Instagram to praise her daughter and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi writing, "Happy anniversary to my magical daughter and wonderful son-in-law. You are the most amazing parents to my beautiful grandchildren. Your love knows no bounds."

She added, "As your mother, Beatrice, it warms my heart and gives me peace knowing you got your fairytale." Fergie also shared a photo of the couple taken during their wedding in July 2020. The picture by photographer Benjamin Wheeler showed the 34-year-old in her wedding dress standing next to Mozzi, who gazed lovingly at his wife as he clasped her hand.

Princess Beatrice wore a beautiful vintage dress by Norman Hartnell loaned to her by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Mozzi looked dashing in a three-piece suit adorned with a single white boutonniere.

Royal followers also commented on Ferguson's post with one writing that out of all the royal weddings, Princess Beatrice's "was the most beautiful." A second chimed in, "Beatrice's life is better than a fairy tale because it's real life. Congratulations on your anniversary!"

A third commented, "Love the way he looks at her in this pic! Happy anniversary" and one more wrote, "Happy Anniversary to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! Wishing them both many more blessed years of happiness to come and to have a wonderful one."

Mozzi also took to his Instagram to pen a sweet message to his wife on their third anniversary. He wrote, "Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx."

He included three photos, the first that of a stunning Princess Beatrice on a carriage and two unseen photos from their wedding showing an arrangement of flowers.

Mozzi previously shared a series of photos from their wedding on his Instagram on July 17, 2020. In it, he included a touching poem about love by E.E. Cummings.

Princess Beatrice and Mozzi exchanged vows at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge on the grounds of the Windsor Great Park. Theirs was held in secret and in private unlike her sister Princess Eugenie's lavish wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018 at St. George's Chapel.

According to Town and Country, only 20 people were in attendance during the ceremony although the quaint chapel built in the 1820s can accommodate 180 people. The chapel is steeped in history. The late Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria used it for their own private worship and the Queen Mother spent time there as it is close to her home on the Windsor grounds. She even chose the neo-gothic style chapel to host her funeral service in 2002.

The intimate setting of Princess Beatrice's and Mozzi's wedding was also due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic at the time. Theirs was a scaled-down ceremony and also complied with social distancing restrictions. Guests included her grandparents Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II and close family members. It is safe to say that her parents Prince Andrew and Ferguson were in attendance too.

The couple originally planned to hold their wedding in London on May 29 followed by a reception in the Buckingham Palace gardens. But they had to change their plans because of the coronavirus pandemic and postpone their nuptials. Mozzi proposed to Princess Beatrice in September 2019 during a trip to Italy.