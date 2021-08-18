Princess Beatrice may have accidentally let slip that her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will arrive in October.

The couple announced back in May that they will become parents in autumn. Up until then, no one knew the exact month when the baby is due. But in an interview this month, the 33-year-old royal outright said her child will be born in a couple of months.

She shared this information during a discussion about dyslexia with Hello Magazine's guest editor Giovanna Fletcher for the Back to School digital issue. The princess, who was diagnosed with dyslexia at age seven, was asked about her thoughts on the upcoming school years.

Princess Eugenie, who is patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, mused about the challenges having dyslexia could bring. But she also expressed her gratitude that there are tools readily available to help children or anyone struggling with the disability.

"It's a great question. I was thinking about this as well, that if any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support," she replied.

The royal, who is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, then thought about how the tools could help her and Mozzi, who is also dyslexic, when their firstborn arrives. She added, "My husband's also dyslexic so we'll see whether we're having this conversation in a couple of months' time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift."

Princess Beatrice has yet to announce if she will become a mother to a baby girl or boy. No matter the gender, she can count on her mother and her younger sister Eugenie for help with childcare. Her 31-year-old sibling is already a mum to seven-month-old son August Philip Hawke with husband Jack Brooksbank. Perhaps Eugenie could give tips while at Balmoral Castle, where members of the royal family are now holed up for the summer.