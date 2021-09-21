Princess Beatrice's baby girl will have a royal title not coming from the British side of the family but instead from her husband's Italian side.

According to People, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi comes from an aristocratic family. He is a descendant of the Italian royal House of Savoy. He is a count, which automatically makes his wife a countess.

His father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, previously confirmed this status and said that the couple's children will inherit the titles from their parents too. This means, their daughter automatically becomes a "Contessa" or "Nobile Donna" or noblewoman following her birth.

"Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation. He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna," Alessandro said.

Being the eldest son, Edoardo will reportedly also inherit the family's ancestral seat in northern Italy, the 18th-century Villa Mapelli Mozzi. As for his wife, she was given the status "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York" through her parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She dropped York when she married Edoardo.

But she did not receive any royal title from Queen Elizabeth II which traditionally happens on wedding days. Prince William and Harry were granted dukedoms, and were called Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex, respectively, after their weddings.

The same scenario applies to her younger sister Princess Eugenie, who retained her status after she married a commoner, Jack Brooksbank. This means their children also do not get royal titles. But being married to a count is what sets Beatrice and her child apart from her sibling. Brooksbank would have to be granted an earldom by Queen Elizabeth II in order for their son, August Philip Hawke, to have a royal title.

Princess Beatrice gave birth to her firstborn with Edoardo on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The Italian aristocrat is already a dad to his son Wolfie from his previous relationship with architect and designer Dara Huang.