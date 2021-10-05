Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's newborn daughter has been named Sienna to honour her father's noble Italian heritage, but the name also has a connection to her mother's side of the family.

The royal tot has been named Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, her second name a tribute to Beatrice's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. A friend of Princess Beatrice has now revealed to Hello! magazine that there is a nod to the baby's grandmother Sarah Ferguson as well hidden in her first name.

The family friend said that Beatrice wanted to pick a name beginning with S, the same first letter as her mother's name. In addition, Sienna reflects the "golden rust colour of the Duchess's hair, which the new baby shares."

The Princess of York announced the new name on Friday, alongside a picture of her baby's footprints. "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie (Edoardo's son from ex-partner Dara Huang) is the best big brother to Sienna," she wrote.

The happy father also shared the same picture on Instagram, writing, "Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us. Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying....that with every child you grow a whole new heart."

Sienna, the 12th great-grandchild of the Queen, is currently 11th in the line of succession to the British throne. Though her mother is a princess, she will not have a royal title or Her Royal Highness honour as only grandchildren of the monarch through the male line are automatically entitled to the styling.

This means she will be simply known as Miss Mapelli Mozzi in royal courts. She also belongs to an aristocratic family from her father's side, as her grandfather Alessandro "Alex" Mapelli-Mozzi is a Count. However, the title is no longer officially recognised in neither Italy nor the UK and is only used "as a courtesy."